New Suit - Employment

Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of Thomas Battle, Willie Edmondson and other plaintiffs. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, pursues claims against Onsite South LLC d/b/a Onsite Fleet Management. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01010, Edmondson et al v. Onsite South, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

December 14, 2022, 7:43 AM