New Suit - Employment Discrimination

Amazon.com was sued Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by Lazaro Law Group on behalf of two former Amazon workers in the company's Waukegan, Illinois, fulfillment center. The plaintiffs allege a pattern of race discrimination, harassment and retaliation against African American employees, including a failure to provide Black workers with equal opportunities to advance their careers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02735, Edmond et al v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 01, 2023, 8:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Eugene Edmond

Quinton Jones

Lazaro Law Group, LLC

defendants

Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination