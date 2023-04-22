Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment class action against HomeGoods to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Landay Roberts LLP, claims that HomeGoods had a lock-in policy for overnight workers that prevented them from leaving the premises, even during meal and rest periods. Therefore, the suit claims, class members were entitled to be paid for those periods. The case is 3:23-cv-00735, Edlebeck v. HomeGoods, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 22, 2023, 9:57 AM