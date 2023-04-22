Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment class action against HomeGoods to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Landay Roberts LLP, claims that HomeGoods had a lock-in policy for overnight workers that prevented them from leaving the premises, even during meal and rest periods. Therefore, the suit claims, class members were entitled to be paid for those periods. The case is 3:23-cv-00735, Edlebeck v. HomeGoods, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2023, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Edlebeck

Plaintiffs

The Law Office Of Waddy Stephenson

Landay Roberts LLP

defendants

HomeGoods, Inc.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

Nash Tang

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches