New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Hart filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Colorado District Court on behalf of restaurant group Edible Beats Inc. The complaint names Rooted LoHi LLC, doing business as Rooted Highlands, for allegedly infringing upon the trademark of and using a confusingly similar restaurant concept to Edible Beats' 'Root Down' restaurant group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01641, Edible Beats, Inc. v. Rooted LoHi LLC, d/b/a Rooted Highlands.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 27, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Edible Beats, Inc.

Holland & Hart

defendants

Rooted LoHi LLC, d/b/a Rooted Highlands

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims