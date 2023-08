New Suit - Real Property

Jones Walker filed a fraudulent transfer lawsuit Wednesday in Alabama Northern District Court on behalf of Edgefield Holdings LLC. The suit pursues claims against Sheila P. Burgess and William Dennis Burgess. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01014, Edgefield Holdings LLC v. Burgess et al.

Alabama

August 04, 2023, 5:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Edgefield Holdings LLC

Plaintiffs

Jones Walker

defendants

Sheila P Burgess

William Dennis Burgess

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference