Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Faneuil Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa on behalf of Gloria J. Edgecombe, who alleges wage-and-hour violations. The case is 8:23-cv-00019, Edgecombe v. Faneuil, Inc.

Business Services

January 04, 2023, 3:09 PM