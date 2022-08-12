Who Got The Work

Nicholas P. Crowell and Jim Ducayet of Sidley Austin have stepped in to defend Tupperware Brands Corp. and two of its top officials in a pending securities class action. The case was filed June 14 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Portnoy Law Firm on behalf of Michael Edge, who accuses defendants of misleading investors regarding earnings and sales challenges and follows the company's May 2022 withdrawal of previously issued guidance citing inflationary pressures as well as the negative impacts of the Russia/Ukraine conflict and strict COVID lockdowns in China. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-04976, Edge v. Tupperware Brands Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 12, 2022, 9:37 AM