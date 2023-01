Who Got The Work

Carnival has turned to lawyer Anita M. Eilert of Kaye Rose & Partners to fend off a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 9 in California Central District Court by Dre Law on behalf of Edgar Omar Rivera. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., is 2:22-cv-08956, Edgar Omar Rivera v. Carnival Corporation et al.