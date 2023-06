News From Law.com

Chicago plaintiffs boutique Edelson has announced its expansion to Ann Arbor, Michigan, with the addition of a partner who will also co-lead the firm's antitrust practice. The expansion into Michigan follows a rapid growth path—the firm also recently opened an office in Idaho and added overall 26 new legal staff since the launch of its Washington, D.C., bureau in 2022.

AI & Automation

June 09, 2023, 2:36 PM

nature of claim: /