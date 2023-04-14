Edelson, Erika Girardi Say New Bankruptcy Settlement Lets Gi...

Breaking News From Law.com

Trustees in the Chapter 7 bankruptcies of Tom Girardi and his firm, Girardi Keese, have reached a new settlement with one of the firm's largest creditors, litigation funder California Attorney Lending II. The agreement, which goes before a bankruptcy judge on Tuesday, comes after a lawsuit brought by the Girardi Keese trustee against the same lender collapsed a few months ago. Former Girardi Keese co-counsel Edelson and Girardi's wife, Erika Girardi, opposed the deal.

