Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment class action against Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc. to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Mooradian Law on behalf of employees who contend that they were not provided with proper meal breaks, rest breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 2:22-cv-08585, Edelmira Maldonado, individually and on behalf of other persons similarly situated v. Mckesson Medical-Surgical Inc., a Virginia corporation.