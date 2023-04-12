Removed To Federal Court

Latham & Watkins and Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin removed a shareholder class action against Mallinckrodt plc's board of directors Wednesday to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Haviland Hughes LLC on behalf of shareholders of Mallinckrodt who opted out of the release issued in the company's Chapter 11 reorganization. The suit accuses the defendants of refusing to vigorously defend opioid lawsuits and choosing to settle opioid cases and authorizing millions of dollars in settlement to unsecured opioid claimants in Ohio. The complaint further contends that the defendants agreed to settle with lawyers on the opioid cases for an ownership interest in the company, thereby forfeiting the ownership interests of the class. The case is 2:23-cv-01395, Edelman v. Trudeau et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 12, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Darrel Edelman

Plaintiffs

Haviland Hughes LLC

defendants

Bryan Reasons

David Norton

Joann Reed

Mark Trudeau

Stephen Welch

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims