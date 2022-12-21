Who Got The Work

Laura Leigh Geist and Barrington E. Dyer of Willkie Farr & Gallagher have stepped in to represent CareDx Inc., a diagnostics company that provides services and products to the organ transplant recipient community, in a pending stockholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Levi & Korsinsky on behalf of Jeffrey Edelman, accuses the defendants filing materially false and misleading statements regarding testing services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:22-cv-05379, Edelman v. Goldberg et al.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 7:38 AM