Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by Edelman Combs Latturner & Goodwin on behalf of Daniel A. Edelman. The case is 1:22-cv-07195, Edelman v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 8:14 PM