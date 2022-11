New Suit - ERISA

Union Security Insurance Company, a subsidiary of global risk management services company Assurant, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Kansas District Court. The court action, for claims under a disability policy, was filed by BurnettDriskill on behalf of Maria Eddy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02460, Eddy v. Union Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 3:27 PM