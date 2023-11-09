John M. Orr of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for B&B Merritt Real Estate LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Flamingo Road premises, was filed Sept. 24 in Nevada District Court by David J. Martin PLLC on behalf of William Eddins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne R. Traum, is 2:23-cv-01493, Eddins v. B&B Merritt Real Estate, LLC.
November 09, 2023, 10:47 AM