Who Got The Work

John M. Orr of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for B&B Merritt Real Estate LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Flamingo Road premises, was filed Sept. 24 in Nevada District Court by David J. Martin PLLC on behalf of William Eddins. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne R. Traum, is 2:23-cv-01493, Eddins v. B&B Merritt Real Estate, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 09, 2023, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

William Eddins

Plaintiffs

David J. Martin PLLC

defendants

B&B Merritt Real Estate, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA