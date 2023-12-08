Litigation Surge - Alabama | Labor & Employment | Law.com Ra...

Litigation Surge - Alabama | Labor & Employment

Steel manufacturer Outokumpu Stainless USA was hit with a swarm of employment cases in Alabama last month. At least four federal lawsuits were filed, three of which accuse the company of redistributing workers' hours across multiple weeks during a pay period in order to avoid paying overtime. The fourth suit challenges Outokumpu's automated time-rounding procedures; according to the complaint, the company violated FLSA regulations by penalizing employees for clocking in more than seven minutes prior to their start times or clocking out more than one minute after their shifts ended. The suits were filed by McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge, Davis Davis & Associates and the Sims Law Firm.

