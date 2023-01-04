Litigation Surge - Corteva Agriscience | Syngenta AG | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Corteva Agriscience | Syngenta AG

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta AG and Corteva Agriscience were hit with a wave of antitrust suits last month over alleged kickbacks to wholesalers. More than 10 new cases were filed in December claiming that the defendants offer 'loyalty' payments to distributors in order to suppress competition from generic manufacturers. The suits are backed by several firms including Quinn Emanuel, Cohen Milstein, Kirby McInerney, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Levin Sedran & Berman.

January 04, 2023, 6:28 PM