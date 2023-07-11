Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Trend - California | Class Actions

Class action litigation continues to gain momentum in California, according to Law.com Radar. More than 110 federal class actions were surfaced by the platform last month, continuing an upward trend dating back at least one year; compare that number to June 2022 when fewer than 70 federal class actions were detected by Radar. Wage-and-hour litigation is especially high, as is privacy litigation accusing companies of sharing customers' private info with Facebook, Google and other third parties without permission. Bursor & Fisher, Pacific Trial Attorneys and Pomerantz LLP have been especially active on the plaintiffs side, while go-to defense firms include Ogletree Deakins, Littler Mendelson and Jackson Lewis.

