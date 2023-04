New Suit - Trademark

EcoWater Systems filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Eco Water Solutions of Florida on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00905, EcoWater Systems LLC v. Eco Water Solutions of Florida LLC.

Florida

April 25, 2023, 5:57 PM

Plaintiffs

EcoWater Systems LLC

Plaintiffs

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

defendants

Eco Water Solutions of Florida LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims