Attorneys at Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar on Friday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against AJ Safier LLC, Adam Safier and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of EcoShield Pest Solutions, accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to set up a competing business. The case is 2:23-cv-00628, EcoShield Pest Solutions Philadelphia LLC et al. v. Hafen et al.
Arizona
April 14, 2023, 9:09 PM