Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dentons Durham Jones Pinegar on Friday removed a trade secrets lawsuit against AJ Safier LLC, Adam Safier and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on behalf of EcoShield Pest Solutions, accuses three former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to set up a competing business. The case is 2:23-cv-00628, EcoShield Pest Solutions Philadelphia LLC et al. v. Hafen et al.

Arizona

April 14, 2023, 9:09 PM

Plaintiffs

EcoShield Pest Solutions Omaha LLC

EcoShield Pest Solutions Orlando LLC

EcoShield Pest Solutions Philadelphia LLC

EcoShield Pest Solutions Twin Cities LLC

Shield Co Management LLC

Shield Co Marketing LLC

Shield Companies LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Adam Safier

Aj Safier LLC

Dylan Hafen

Zachary Kornfeld

defendant counsels

Durham Jones & Pinegar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract