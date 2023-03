News From Law.com

In a published opinion, the Colorado Court of Appeals held that a district court erred in its denial of a defendant's motion for a directed verdict based on the economic loss rule and stated that the lower court incorrectly relied on two cases—neither of which preclude application of the economic loss rule to bar common law negligence claims involving willful and wanton conduct.

March 20, 2023, 10:05 AM

