New Suit - Trade Secrets

Hygiene services company Ecolab sued former employee John Scott Shanklin and Washing Systems LLC, Ecolab’s main competitor in textile care and water treatment, on Thursday in Kentucky Western District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, filed by Fisher & Phillips, accuses Shanklin of downloading confidential and trade secret information regarding Ecolab’s contracts and services before leaving Ecolab to accept a position at Washing Systems. The suit also claims that Shanklin has failed to return a company-owned cell phone and two company-owned laptops. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00215, Ecolab, Inc. v. Shanklin et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Ecolab, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Fisher & Phillips

defendants

John Scott Shanklin

Washing Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 880/