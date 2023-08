New Suit - Employment Contract, Business Tort

Jackson Lewis filed a lawsuit Friday in Florida Northern District Court alleging breach of employment contract and tortious interference on behalf of Ecolab. The suit targets four former Ecolab employees and their current employer Breeze South for allegedly conspiring to poach customers and employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00209, Ecolab, Inc. v. Harris et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 04, 2023, 7:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Ecolab, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jackson Lewis

defendants

Breeze South LLC

Frank Harris

John Greene

John Mcnamara

Philip Held

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract