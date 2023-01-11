New Suit

Hygiene services company Ecolab filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ace Property and Casualty on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Covington & Burling, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying product liability lawsuit relating to Ecolab's disinfectant OxyCide. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00190, Ecolab Inc. v. Ace Property and Casualty Insurance Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 11, 2023, 6:16 PM