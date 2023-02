New Suit - Contract

Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company, sued Deb IP Limited and SC Johnson Professional Group Ltd. Wednesday in Delaware District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit was brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00170, Ecolab Inc. et al v. SC Johnson Professional Group Limited et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 17, 2023, 4:14 AM