Pilar G. Kraman and Robert M. Vrana of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor have entered appearances for Reckitt Benckiser LLC, a manufacturer of health and hygiene products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed May 12 in Delaware District Court by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Farney PC on behalf of Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company. The suit alleges that the defendant's detergent tablets infringe two patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00519, Ecolab Inc. et al v. Reckitt Benckiser LLC.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 15, 2023, 11:11 AM