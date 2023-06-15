Who Got The Work

Pilar G. Kraman and Robert M. Vrana of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor have entered appearances for Reckitt Benckiser LLC, a manufacturer of health and hygiene products, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed May 12 in Delaware District Court by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Farney PC on behalf of Ecolab, the Minnesota-based hygiene services company. The suit alleges that the defendant's detergent tablets infringe two patents owned by the plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-00519, Ecolab Inc. et al v. Reckitt Benckiser LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 15, 2023, 11:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab USA Inc.

Plaintiffs

Caryn Cross

Jennifer Towle

Potter Anderson & Corroon

Cassandra Klingman

W. Bryan Farney

defendants

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

defendant counsels

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims