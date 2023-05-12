New Suit - Patent

Hygiene services company Ecolab filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Reckitt Benckiser, a manufacturer of health and hygiene products, on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Potter Anderson & Corroon and Farney PC, alleges that the defendant's detergent tablets infringe two patents owned by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00519, Ecolab Inc. et al. v. Reckitt Benckiser LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 12, 2023, 5:55 PM

Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab USA Inc.

Potter Anderson & Corroon

Reckitt Benckiser LLC

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims