New Suit - Trade Secrets

Fisher & Phillips filed a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota-based hygiene services company Ecolab and subsidiary Nalco Co. LLC Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court over the alleged theft of trade secrets. The court action takes aim at former account manager, Jessica Grailer, who allegedly misappropriated confidential information in service of a competitor shortly after resigning. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00102, Ecolab Inc. et al v. Grailer, Jessica.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 10, 2023, 7:09 PM