Who Got The Work

Morrison & Foerster partner Robert May has entered an appearance for Recology Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed Dec. 30 in California Northern District Court by Logan Mayer LLP and Eichmann, on behalf of EcoHub. Co-defendant Nortech Waste is represented by Hanson Bridgett. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:22-cv-09181, EcoHub, LLC v. Recology Inc. et al.

Business Services

February 13, 2023, 10:37 AM