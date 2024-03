Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Keker, Van Nest & Peters have stepped in to represent Google in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 9 in California Northern District Court by Russ August & Kabat on behalf of EcoFactor, asserts a single patent related to smart thermostat systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:24-cv-00175, EcoFactor, Inc. v. Google LLC.

Technology

March 15, 2024, 10:00 AM

