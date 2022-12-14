New Suit - Trademark

Fox Rothschild and Whitmyer IP Group filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of manufacturing lines cleaning products supplier Ecochem Australia Pty Ltd. The suit pursues claims against CST Systems Inc., acting as sole distributor of Ecochem’s products within the United States, for running unapproved advertisements using Ecochem’s trademarks without authorization or permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04908, Ecochem Australia Pty Ltd. v. Cst Systems Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 14, 2022, 6:44 AM