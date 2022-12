New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of ecobee Technologies. The suit takes aim at OutCrate Solutions LLC for allegedly selling ecobee products online without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12151, ecobee Technologies ULC v. OutCrate Solutions LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 12:35 PM