New Suit - Trademark

ecobee Technologies, which produces smart home products, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against eLGeo Corp. on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, accuses the defendant of falsely selling used ecobee products as 'new' on Amazon and other platforms. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-12131, ecobee Technologies ULC v. eLGeo Corp.

AI & Automation

December 16, 2022, 4:10 PM