New Suit - Trademark

K&L Gates filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of Canada-based smart home products seller Ecobee. The suit takes aim at PB&J Labs and other defendants for alleging obtaining Ecobee products through authorized resellers, then reselling the products as new even though they were obtained through illicit means. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11797, ecobee, Inc. v. PB&J Labs LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 21, 2022, 1:12 PM