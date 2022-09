New Suit - Contract

Hunton Andrews Kurth filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Germany-based E&Co. The suit, which seeks repayment of a promissory note, takes aim at Zync Inc. and Rana June Sobhany. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05098, E&Co. AG v. Zync Inc. et al.

Automotive

September 08, 2022, 2:12 PM