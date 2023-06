New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Hart filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Eclipse Ventures. The suit takes aim at Falcon Eclipse Management LLC, Falcon Eclipse Ventures and Falcon Eclipse Inc. The complaint accuses the defendants of using a confusing similar mark in a similar market. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01764, Eclipse Ventures, LLC v. Falcon Eclipse, Inc. et al.

June 17, 2023, 10:08 AM

Eclipse Ventures, LLC

Holland & Hart

Falcon Eclipse Management LLC

Falcon Eclipse Ventures, LLC

Falcon Eclipse, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims