New Suit - Copyright

Townsquare Media, a radio network and media company, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court case was filed by Desouza Law on behalf of Eclipse Sportswire, a wire service providing editorial photographic coverage for sporting events. According to the complaint, the defendant published the plaintiff’s copyrighted photographs of equestrians on its website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06375, Eclipse Sportswire v. Townsquare Media, Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 24, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Eclipse Sportswire

Plaintiffs

Desouza Law, PA

defendants

Townsquare Media, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims