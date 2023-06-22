New Suit - Employment

Cleveland-Cliffs was sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by Malamut & Associates on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was forced to resign in retaliation for being subjected to a hostile work environment after taking time off every month to care for his mom. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02380, Eckman v. Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 22, 2023, 3:36 AM

Plaintiffs

William Eckman

Plaintiffs

Malamut & Associates

defendants

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination