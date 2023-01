Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Barnes Maloney PLLC on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance to Kentucky Western District Court. The complaint, concerning payment for tornado damage claims, was filed by Triplett & Carothers on behalf of the Estate of Jeffrey K. Eckert. The case is 4:23-cv-00002, Eckert v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 04, 2023, 3:14 PM