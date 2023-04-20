Eckert Seamans Taps Pittsburgh Litigator Scott Cessar as Nex...

News From Law.com

Pittsburgh-based firm Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellot announced that construction and alternate dispute resolution chairman and litigator Scott Cessar will be following Timothy Hudak as the firm's CEO, effective May 1. Selected by his fellow members of the executive committee to helm the firm, Cessar has been a part of Eckert Seamans for the entirety of his over 35-year-long legal career, where he has served as partner, vice chair of litigation, and headed up the firm's Pittsburgh office at various points.

Construction & Engineering

April 20, 2023, 3:15 PM

nature of claim: /