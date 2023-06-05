Eckert Seamans Cuts Staff By 2% | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Merlot has laid off approximately 2% of its business administrative professionals, joining the ranks of firms such as Dechert and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in slimming down staff roles. A memo leaked by Above the Law on June 2 revealed the layoffs, indicating that the last day at the firm for individuals affected was June 1. Eckert's director of business development and marketing Matthew Goffe did not confirm the contents of the memo, but provided additional information on the breadth of the layoffs.

Pennsylvania

June 05, 2023, 10:49 AM

