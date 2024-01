News From Law.com

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott has hired its first chief operating officer in a decade, looking to streamline the firm's business operations and incorporate business strategies from its Am Law 200 competitors.Rounding out his first year as the firm's chief executive officer, Scott Cessar hired former DLA Piper practice group director Eddie Raychaudhuri to take up the COO position.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

January 30, 2024, 11:26 AM

nature of claim: /