Eckert Seamans Announces New Leadership in Phila., Boston, D...

News From Law.com

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott has assigned Amy Snyder and Frank Emmerich as co-members-in-charge of the Philadelphia office, taking over leadership of the firm's second largest office from public finance attorney and board member Marc Stein. The firm appointed new members-in-charge for its Boston and Washington, D.C., offices. Real estate attorney Robert Levy is the new member-in-charge for the Boston office, with litigator Gabriel Dym serving as vice member, and aviation and transportation attorney Drew Derco was designated member-in-charge in Washington.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

December 01, 2023, 3:26 PM

nature of claim: /