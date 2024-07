News From Law.com

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott's proposed $45 million settlement for the benefit of investors defrauded by cash advance company Par Funding may be in danger from an unexpected source: the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blew up the massive bankruptcy deal negotiated by opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma.

July 15, 2024, 3:10 PM