New Suit - Contract

Online booking company Kayak, Travel Outlet of Virginia and TravelDNA Inc. d/b/a Chatdeal were hit with a lawsuit on Friday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by the Williston Law Firm on behalf of Angelia Eckenroth, Bradley Eckenroth and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of failing to refund the plaintiffs for cancelled flights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02500, Eckenroth et al. v. Kayak Software Corp. et al.