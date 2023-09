News From Law.com International

Spanish law firm ECIJA has brought on a new labor partner from KPMG, its second lateral hire in Madrid in as many weeks. Álvaro Rodríguez de la Calle, a former labor and social security inspector, has joined ECIJA after more than two years directing KPMG Spain's labor area.

