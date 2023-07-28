Who Got The Work

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings partners C. Meade Hartfield and Grant A. Premo have entered appearances for MediaAlpha Inc. in a pending telemarketing class action that also names Adroit Health Group. The case, filed June 12 in Alabama Northern District Court, accuses Adroit Health Group of hiring telemarketers including MediaAlpha to make telemarketing calls to consumers without their consent. The suit was brought by Methvin, Terrell, Yancey, Stephens & Miller. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge L. Scott Coogler, is 6:23-cv-00758, Echols v. Adroit Health Group LLC et al.

Health Care

July 28, 2023, 11:21 AM

