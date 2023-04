New Suit - Contract

Echo Global Logistics filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Sargent Logistics on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Canty Novy Bertkau Gordon, seeks damages for an allegedly contaminated shipment of Keurig coffee beans. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02555, Echo Global Logistics Inc. v. Sargent Logistics Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 24, 2023, 6:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Echo Global Logistics, Inc.

defendants

Sargent Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute