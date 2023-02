New Suit - Class Action

Berkshire Hathaway and several subsidiaries were hit with an insurance class action on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Dovel & Luner and Romanucci & Blandin, alleges that the defendants were unjustly enriched by continuing to collect premiums from businesses during COVID-related shutdowns. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00197, Echo & Rig Sacramento LLC v. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 8:51 PM